Dr. Michael Schiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Schiano, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Schiano works at
Locations
West Virginia Gynecologic Oncology Assoc. LLC1 Courtney Dr, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-4200
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 925-4200
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 925-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Schiano is the best oncologist; his team at the Women and Children’s Hospital in Charleston WV is magnificent. I arrived when they went into surgery; the second they got out, they hustled to ER for my unscheduled abdominal paracentesis. During the procedure they were super at explaining what was going to happen and as they performed each step. There were 3 on the team: 1 supervising, 1 performing, & 1 learning. They made me comfortable through what I imagined was going to be horrible; The supervising doc held my hand, so for me to squeeze during the intense moments. When the Dr tapped into my belly, it was like a water fountain stuck in the on position. It absolutely covered the supervisor’s shoes; he was impressive; never once left my side or let my hand go; We all had a good laugh as they continued which helped tremendously. I’m proud WV has such great docs. I wouldn’t have received better treatment anywhere. I highly recommend Dr. Schiano and everyone on his team.
About Dr. Michael Schiano, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health|Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiano has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.