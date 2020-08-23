Dr. Michael Scheuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scheuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Scheuller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Ogden, UT. They completed their residency with University Ca Sf School Of Med
Locations
Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital - ENT Clinic4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2645, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5603Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mt. Ogden Surgery Center4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5604Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing listener! Very thorough and helpful. Definitely making a positive difference for me.
About Dr. Michael Scheuller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336192566
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Sf School Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
