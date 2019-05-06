Overview

Dr. Michael Scheidler, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Scheidler works at UNLV School of Medicine Pediatric Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.