Dr. Scheiber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.
Dr. Scheiber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Institute for Reproductive Health3805 Edwards Rd Ste 450, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 924-5550
-
2
Ohio Fertility Providersllc6900 Houston Rd Bldg 600, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (513) 924-5550
-
3
Jewish Hospital Medical Center Northeast2401 Terra Crossing Blvd, Louisville, KY 40245 Directions (513) 924-5550
- 4 7242 Tylers Corner Dr Ste C, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 924-5550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheiber?
I could not speak more highly of Dr. Scheiber and the Institute of Reproductive Health. They are professional yet compassionate, extremely thorough with medical advice and medication instructions, always willing to answer my detailed questions and calm my nerves, and most importantly are so passionate about their purpose - to help build families and dreams for people like me. I would highly recommend them to anyone seeking infertility support (and have to several friends!). I feel so blessed to have found them!
About Dr. Michael Scheiber, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1578590667
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- U Calif
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheiber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheiber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheiber works at
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.