Dr. Michael Schechter, MD
Dr. Michael Schechter, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Advanced Heart & Vascular Institute951 NW 13th St Ste 5B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 235-5621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
dr Schechter operated 2 x on my husband at baptist in Boca Raton after a previous dr just left him with main blocked arteries, and caused a second attack that coul have killed him!!!! Dr S is kind, patient, and a extremely skilled DR. His calm manner, makes you feel safe when the wrost is happening. We are forever grateful to him. I also swiched from a holy cross cardiologist to him , after seeing how much knowlege and skill this dr has, and he truly cares about his patients.
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
