Dr. Michael Scharf, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Scharf, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Scharf works at
Locations
Jefferson Pulmonary Associates834 Walnut St Ste 650, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scharf?
Great Dr, very personable.
About Dr. Michael Scharf, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1417998956
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scharf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scharf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scharf speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
186 patients have reviewed Dr. Scharf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scharf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scharf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scharf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.