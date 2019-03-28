See All Gastroenterologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Michael Schalet, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Schalet, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Schalet works at Morris Heart in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premiere Cardiovascular Associates PC
    95 Madison Ave Ste B01, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 267-6474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Schalet, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275679649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
