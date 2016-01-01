Overview

Dr. Michael Schaffer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schaffer works at Delray Eye Associates in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Esotropia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

