Overview

Dr. Michael Schaefer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Schaefer works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Wading River, NY with other offices in Medford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.