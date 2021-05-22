Overview

Dr. Michael Scarpone, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Allegheny General Hospital.



Dr. Scarpone works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

