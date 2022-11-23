Overview

Dr. M Cody Scarbrough, MD is a Registered Nurse in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 4 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Scarbrough works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.