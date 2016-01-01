Dr. Michael Scannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Scannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Scannon, MD is a dermatologist in Dade City, FL. Dr. Scannon completed a residency at Emory University. He currently practices at FL Westcoast Skin/Cancer Ctr. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Scannon is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
FL Westcoast Skin/Cancer Ctr13732 17TH ST, Dade City, FL 33525 Directions (352) 567-3563
Michael A Scannon MD PA4200 N Armenia Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (352) 567-3563
Tampa Bay Cancer Center720 CORTARO DR, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (833) 320-7246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Michael Scannon, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U South Fla Sch Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Scannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scannon has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Excision of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Scannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scannon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.