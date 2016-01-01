Overview

Dr. Michael Sayler, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Sayler works at Warren Clinic Pediatrics-Broken Arrow Kenosha in Broken Arrow, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.