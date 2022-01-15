Overview

Dr. Michael Sawyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sawyer works at Osu Center for Health Sciences in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Pelvic Abscess and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.