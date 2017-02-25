Dr. Savona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Savona, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Savona, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 1721 Wili Pa Loop Ste 101, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 242-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
This is an extremely knowledgeable, highly trained, experienced physician with few peers locally, the doctor's doctor.
About Dr. Michael Savona, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1750430799
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
