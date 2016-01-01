Overview

Dr. Michael Savitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their residency with Columbus Hospital



Dr. Savitt works at North Shore Glaucoma Center in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.