Dr. Michael Savino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Savino works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Smith Institute for Urology at Staten Island in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.