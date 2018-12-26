Dr. Sauter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sauter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sauter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sauter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland Neurology Associates Inc327 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 836-7450
-
2
Neuropsychiatric Associates Inc. PC850 Hospital Rd Ste 2200, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 464-0270
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sauter?
I see Dr. Sauter for treatment of chemotherapy-related neuropathy and migraines. He is thorough during examinations and testing. He actually listens to my complaints and addresses them with explanations that are easy to understand. While not specifically treating my back pain, he recommended a simple procedure (SI joint injection)which eliminated the pain.
About Dr. Michael Sauter, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1205837051
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauter works at
Dr. Sauter speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.