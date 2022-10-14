Dr. Michael Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saunders, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Saunders, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, knowledgeable and professional. Dr Saunders called me several days post procedure to see how I was doing. I would highly recommend him for his sub specialty care!
About Dr. Michael Saunders, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891873253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
