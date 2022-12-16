Dr. Michael Saulle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saulle, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Saulle, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Saulle works at
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - 693 White Plains Road693 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saulle?
I would so recommend Dr Michael saulle he is so attentive so helpful with any issues you have he gives you information and very helpful with your problem I rank him #1
About Dr. Michael Saulle, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1679836662
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia/Cornell
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia/Cornell
- North Shore &amp; LIJ Medical Centers|Northshore Lij Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro College Of Osteopathic Medicine New York
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saulle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saulle works at
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.