Overview

Dr. Michael Saulino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Saulino works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.