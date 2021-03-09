See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Michael Saulino, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Saulino, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Saulino works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cooper Specialty Care at Cherry Hill
    2339 Route 70 W Fl 1, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Listens, cares & works with you
    — Mar 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Saulino, MD
    About Dr. Michael Saulino, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1821178484
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    • Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Saulino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saulino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saulino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saulino works at Cooper University Health Care in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Saulino’s profile.

    Dr. Saulino has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saulino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

