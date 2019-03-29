Overview

Dr. Michael Saul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Saul works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.