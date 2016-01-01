Dr. Michael Satlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Satlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Satlin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Satlin works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Satlin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1619152725
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital New York Weill Cornell Center
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
