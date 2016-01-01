Overview

Dr. Michael Satlin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Satlin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.