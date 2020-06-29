Dr. Michael Sassaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sassaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sassaris, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sassaris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sassaris works at
Locations
Michael P. Sassaris M.d. PA3920 Bee Ridge Rd Bldg C, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 921-6673
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific Doctor! Thorough and takes time to explain situation. Especially grateful for the personal call back during Covid. High recommend this doctor and the staff.
About Dr. Michael Sassaris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881632495
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sassaris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sassaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sassaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sassaris has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassaris.
