Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is a dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. Dr. Saruk completed a residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Program. He currently practices at Delaware Valley Dermatology Group LLC and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Saruk is board certified in Anatomic Pathology.

    Atlantic Skin & Cosmetic Surgery Group
    3411 Silverside Rd Ste 107, Wilmington, DE 19810

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xanthoma Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Guardian
  • Humana
  • Keystone Health Plan East
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Yale New Haven Hospital
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital Program
  • Columbia Presby Med Center
  • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
  • Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
  • Christiana Hospital

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
