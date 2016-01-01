Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saruk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saruk, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Saruk, MD is a dermatologist in Wilmington, DE. Dr. Saruk completed a residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital Program. He currently practices at Delaware Valley Dermatology Group LLC and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Saruk is board certified in Anatomic Pathology.
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Skin & Cosmetic Surgery Group3411 Silverside Rd Ste 107, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 478-8532
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michael Saruk, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1235197997
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Program
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Anatomic Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Christiana Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Saruk?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saruk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saruk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saruk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saruk has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saruk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saruk speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saruk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saruk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saruk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saruk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.