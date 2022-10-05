Dr. Michael Saribalas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saribalas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saribalas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Saribalas, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Saribalas Clinic4030 Easton Sta Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 532-5232
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarabalis is a very attentive, caring doctor. He has helped me a lot with depression and at times, crippling anxiety. He is always open to new treatments if one isn’t working. His staff are also very attentive and friendly.
About Dr. Michael Saribalas, DO
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1164454211
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Mayo Medical School
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saribalas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saribalas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Saribalas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saribalas has seen patients for Phobia, Anxiety and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saribalas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saribalas speaks Greek.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Saribalas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saribalas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saribalas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saribalas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.