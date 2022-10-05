Overview

Dr. Michael Saribalas, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Saribalas works at Saribalas Clinic in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, Anxiety and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.