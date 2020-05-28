Overview

Dr. Michael Santoro III, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Santoro III works at Michael Santoro in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.