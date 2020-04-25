Dr. Michael Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Santoro, MD
Dr. Michael Santoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Mission Hospital Regional Medical Center27700 Medical Center Rd, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-1400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mission Heritage Medical Group27799 Medical Center Rd Ste 310, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5090
Mimg Endoscopy Center27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-5090
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
I am a healthcare provider myself and would trust no one else but Dr Santoro for my gastroenterology treatments. I have had about 6 colonoscopies and 2 endoscopes and every one of them was done professionally and gently. He and his staff are of the highest character and professionalism and I’ve always felt that they care about me and take my health very seriously. I give him my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Michael Santoro, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Loma Linda U
- Staten Island U
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Gastroenterology
