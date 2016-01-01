Dr. Michael Santi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Santi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Santi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Santi works at
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Associates of Nashville PLC345 23rd Ave N Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-5740
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Santi, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1427159060
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Emory University
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Santi works at
