Dr. Michael Sanson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Sanson works at Livonia Medical Center in Livonia, MI with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.