Dr. Michael Sandquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Sandquist, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
1
Neurosurgery & Spine - West9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 440, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 935-8500
2
Neurosurgery & Spine - East5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 359, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 935-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There are no guarantees going into surgery for degenerative back conditions and it's worse the older you get. What a patient needs to expect is an informed assessment and a recommendation based training, experience and compassion for the patient and his circumstances. Dr. Sandquist exceeded all my expectations. He informed me of the risks and benefits of each possible therapy, leaving me with the knowledge to make my own reasoned decision: steroid injections to the affected nerves. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Michael Sandquist, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1497742639
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- University Of New Mexico
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- New Mexico Institute Of Mining and Technology
