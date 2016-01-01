Overview

Dr. Michael Sanders, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Springhill Medical Center and USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Digestive Health Specialists, Mobile, AL in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.