Overview

Dr. Michael Sander, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center and Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Sander works at Harlingen VA Outpatient Clinic in Harlingen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and Weslaco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.