Overview

Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They completed their fellowship with LAC+USC Medical Center



Dr. Samuel works at Acuity Eye Group in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Edema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.