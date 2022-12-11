Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Samuel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr Samuel is everything that one could hope for. He obviously cares about his patients. He explains any observations or statements that he makes. He listens to his patients and answers any questions. I would recommend him with no reservations.
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1407136781
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
