Dr. Michael Sams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sams, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
Duly Health and Care - Rheumatology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 304, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 268-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr Sams for several years and he's great. Very caring, listens, and doesn't rush you. He noticed when some things were off in my blood test numbers and pursued it, even though it had nothing to do with my meds or arthritis.
About Dr. Michael Sams, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sams has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sams.
