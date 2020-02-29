Dr. Michael Samach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Samach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Samach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Samach works at
Locations
Affiliates In Gastroenterology101 Old Short Hills Rd Fl 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 891-4383
Affiliates in Gastroenterology PA101 Madison Ave Ste 200, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 891-4227
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, professional and knowledgeable doctor who is readily accessible. He has taken care of my family since the 1980s with good medicine and compassion.
About Dr. Michael Samach, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1861508566
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Samach using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Samach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samach works at
Dr. Samach has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Samach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samach.
