Overview

Dr. Michael Samach, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Samach works at Bariatric Associates in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

