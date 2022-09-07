Dr. Michael Salvino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salvino, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Salvino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group12255 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 923-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is great doctor and his personality is amazing He did great amazing job and I am so lucky he is my doctor
About Dr. Michael Salvino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
- Purdue University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Salvino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvino.
