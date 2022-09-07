See All Plastic Surgeons in Palos Heights, IL
Dr. Michael Salvino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Salvino works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Palos Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    12255 S 80th Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 923-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Cancer
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Skin Cancer

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Salvino, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508029877
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University Medical Center
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    • Purdue University
    • Plastic Surgery
