Overview

Dr. Michael Salter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Davis Regional Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Salter works at Davis Medical Group Family Medeicine in Statesville, NC with other offices in Columbia, SC and Stony Point, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.