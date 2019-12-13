Overview

Dr. Michael Salter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Salter works at Maynor Mitchell Eye Center in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Guntersville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.