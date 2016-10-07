See All Podiatric Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Overview

Dr. Michael Salter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Salter works at Michael S Salter DPM in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael S Salter DPM
    1460 Walton Blvd Ste 60, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 608-4514
  2. 2
    Franklin Park Podiatrists
    32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 110, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 352-5920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Secondary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    Oct 07, 2016
    Excellent service! Flew in from Los Angeles for a wedding and had a nagging ingrown toenail that kept getting worse. Dr. Salter fit me in same day with only an hour notice.
    Glendale, CA — Oct 07, 2016
    About Dr. Michael Salter, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1073518866
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Hospital
    • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
