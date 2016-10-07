Overview

Dr. Michael Salter, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Harper University Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Salter works at Michael S Salter DPM in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.