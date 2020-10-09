Dr. Michael Salitan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salitan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Salitan, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Salitan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Salitan works at
Locations
-
1
Downtown Ent589 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 219-7600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salitan?
I have already made an outstanding review regarding what a good physician Dr. Salitan is.
About Dr. Michael Salitan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750499810
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salitan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salitan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salitan works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salitan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salitan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salitan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salitan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.