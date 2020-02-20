Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM
Overview
Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Saldino Prosthetics & Orthotics, P.L.L.C.4104 Richmond Mdws, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 798-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saldino convinced the skeptic in me that inserts would work for my foot issue. I tried the inserts and realized right away that they did provide relief and comfort. Thank you Dr. Saldino for the fix and for providing me with a pain-free lifestyle.
About Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Northwestern
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saldino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saldino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saldino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saldino speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.