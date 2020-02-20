Overview

Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saldino works at Michael C. Saldino, D.P.M., C.P.O. in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.