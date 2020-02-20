See All Podiatrists in Texarkana, TX
Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Saldino works at Michael C. Saldino, D.P.M., C.P.O. in Texarkana, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saldino Prosthetics & Orthotics, P.L.L.C.
    4104 Richmond Mdws, Texarkana, TX 75503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 798-8000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wadley Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Brace Fitting Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • QualChoice
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dr. Saldino convinced the skeptic in me that inserts would work for my foot issue. I tried the inserts and realized right away that they did provide relief and comfort. Thank you Dr. Saldino for the fix and for providing me with a pain-free lifestyle.
    Alex S. — Feb 20, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992784631
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Saldino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saldino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saldino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saldino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saldino works at Michael C. Saldino, D.P.M., C.P.O. in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Saldino’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saldino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saldino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saldino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saldino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

