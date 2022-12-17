Overview

Dr. Michael Salamon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Salamon works at Ellis And Badenhausen Orthopedics Psc in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.