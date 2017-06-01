See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Overview

Dr. Michael Salacz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Medical Center|Medical College Of Wisconsin

Dr. Salacz works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    195 Little Albany St Rm 2004, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 614-5956

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Brain Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 01, 2017
Oh my goodness, he is wonderful! I have seen many doctors since being diagnosed with brain cancer, and most have been wonderful, but Dr. Salacz is at the top! I have only had my initial appointment, but at no time did I feel rushed or like a number. He took 1 hour and 15 minutes with me. He would explain things medically and then come back and explain in layman's terms. He asked numerous times if I had questions. I was extremely impressed, and I have a new addition to my cancer team!
Terri Sandgren in Topeka, KS — Jun 01, 2017
About Dr. Michael Salacz, MD

  • Oncology
  • English
  • 1235178872
Education & Certifications

  • Duke University Medical Center|Medical College Of Wisconsin
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Salacz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salacz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salacz works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Salacz’s profile.

Dr. Salacz has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salacz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

