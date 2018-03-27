Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakellarides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD
Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Michael J. Sakellarides MD PA5341 Grand Blvd Ste 104, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 848-7818
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I have been going 2 his office since I was a child he is the best my whole family goes to him he's very professional and is not rough with you. I would recommend him to any of my friends and family members you will not be disappointed
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1033170808
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Sakellarides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakellarides accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakellarides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakellarides has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakellarides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakellarides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakellarides.
