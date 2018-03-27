See All Otolaryngologists in New Port Richey, FL
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Sakellarides works at Michael J. Sakellarides MD PA in New Port Richey, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Michael J. Sakellarides MD PA
    5341 Grand Blvd Ste 104, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 848-7818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Earwax Buildup
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2018
    I have been going 2 his office since I was a child he is the best my whole family goes to him he's very professional and is not rough with you. I would recommend him to any of my friends and family members you will not be disappointed
    new port richey — Mar 27, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033170808
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sakellarides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakellarides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sakellarides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sakellarides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sakellarides works at Michael J. Sakellarides MD PA in New Port Richey, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sakellarides’s profile.

    Dr. Sakellarides has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakellarides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakellarides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakellarides.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakellarides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakellarides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

