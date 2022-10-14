Overview

Dr. Michael Sailer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Sailer works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.