Dr. Michael Sailer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sailer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Kittitas Valley Healthcare, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Sailer works at
Locations
Proliance Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Balances professional manner with friendly straightforward communication. Lays things out so you can understand and supports your choices. Listens and acknowledged my particular situation and needs.
About Dr. Michael Sailer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sailer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sailer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sailer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sailer has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sailer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
194 patients have reviewed Dr. Sailer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sailer.
