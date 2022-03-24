See All Cardiologists in Massapequa, NY
Dr. Michael Sacher, DO

Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sacher, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sacher works at Dr. Michael Sacher in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Michael Sacher
    100 Veterans Blvd Ste 1, Massapequa, NY 11758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 882-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MidHudson Regional Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Murmur
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Murmur
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 24, 2022
    I was in need of seeing a cardiologist and was referred to Dr. Sacher. I couldn't be happier with my experience. The office staff is very warm and Dr. Sacher takes the time to get to know you and I never felt rushed. All of my questions and concerns were answered and felt that he was very thorough. Dr. Sacher is a wonderful doctor and I feel like I am in wonderful hands under his care.
    About Dr. Michael Sacher, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831174473
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sacher works at Dr. Michael Sacher in Massapequa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sacher’s profile.

    Dr. Sacher has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

