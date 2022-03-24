Overview

Dr. Michael Sacher, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sacher works at Dr. Michael Sacher in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.