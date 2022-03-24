Dr. Michael Sacher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sacher, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Sacher, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Michael Sacher100 Veterans Blvd Ste 1, Massapequa, NY 11758
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Sacher?
I was in need of seeing a cardiologist and was referred to Dr. Sacher. I couldn't be happier with my experience. The office staff is very warm and Dr. Sacher takes the time to get to know you and I never felt rushed. All of my questions and concerns were answered and felt that he was very thorough. Dr. Sacher is a wonderful doctor and I feel like I am in wonderful hands under his care.
About Dr. Michael Sacher, DO
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831174473
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
