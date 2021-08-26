Overview

Dr. Michael Sacco, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Sacco works at Golden State Orthopedics & Spine in Concord, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.