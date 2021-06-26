Overview

Dr. Michael Sacca, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Sacca works at Great South Bay Surgical in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.